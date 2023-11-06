Portland police recover AR-15, pistol during traffic stop

Nov. 6—A South Portland man is facing charges of operating under the influence and carrying a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle after being pulled over early Sunday by a Portland police officer.

An officer stopped the driver on Portland Street around 12:17 a.m. for driving the wrong way down a one-way street, police said.

The officer noticed as he approached the vehicle that the driver, Bryce Dingwell, 24, of South Portland, was handling a rifle magazine. Dingwell then told the officer that he had a rifle and a handgun in the car.

Dingwell underwent a series of field sobriety tests, which led to an OUI charge after he was given a breath analysis test at the police department.

Portland police found a Sig Sauer M400 AR-15 rifle with two, 30-round magazines, as well as a Glock 19 pistol with 31- and 15-round magazines in Dingwell's vehicle.