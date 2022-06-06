Portland police recover stolen rifle in Riverton neighborhood

Jun. 6—A rifle reported stolen was located Saturday by Portland police and their search for a second weapon in the Riverton neighborhood is continuing.

The Portland Police Department said in a news release Sunday that officers had recovered the rifle, which residents found on the ground near 31 Wall St.

"Upon further investigation, it was discovered that another rifle may have been hidden in the area by a subject experiencing behavioral health issues," Interim Chief of Police F. Heath Gorham said in a statement.

A person who lives in the neighborhood tweeted that he observed an individual who abandoned his vehicle on a resident's lawn early Saturday morning and was caught on video patrolling the area with an AR-15 style rifle. Portland police spokesman David Singer declined to corroborate the resident's account or the type of weapon recovered. The same resident said he observed a police department K9 unit and crime scene van parked near his home.

Police officers located the individual experiencing behavioral health issues near Avalon Road. Portland police said the person was detained, but Singer declined to say whether he was charged, arrested or referred to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

"Two K-9 teams conducted an extensive search of the area to locate any additional weapons, but no weapon was found. Out of an abundance of caution, residents are advised to check their backyards before letting children play," the chief said. "Officers are continuing to search for the other rifle that was reported missing."

Wall Street, a side street located off Forest Avenue, eventually connects with the Riverton Interurban Trail.

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation is being asked to call 207-874-8575.