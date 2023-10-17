Portland police report single gunshot in Kennedy Park

Oct. 17—Two men fled the area around Kennedy Park Monday afternoon after firing a single gunshot at another man, police say.

No one was injured by the bullet, which was fired at 4:05 p.m., according to Portland police.

Police say the shooter, who was wearing a black T-shirt, and another man dressed in a red hoodie drove to the area in a silver SUV and shot at another man in his car. The pair then drove off toward Cumberland Avenue.

A department spokesperson said police have not yet identified the shooters or made any arrests. They do not know whether the shooter knew the man he fired at.