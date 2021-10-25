Portland police respond to 19 shootings over the weekend, including double-homicide: report

Edmund DeMarche
·1 min read

Police in Portland, Oregon, responded to at least 19 shootings across the city during the weekend, including a double homicide that pushed the city past its three-decade record number of killings, according to reports.

The Oregonian reported that Sunday's killings would bring the city’s homicide toll to 71 this year, breaking a record of 70 set in 1987.

Fox 12 Oregon reported that the shootings resulted in several injuries and arrests.

The city has had more than 1,000 shootings in 2021, at least 314 people have been injured by bullets. Firearms have accounted for three-quarters of homicides. Police attribute much of the gunfire to gangs, fights and retaliation killings, but they are also affecting bystanders.

Portland’s police department is struggling to keep up amid an acute staffing shortage and budget cuts.

The Fox report said most of the shootings over the weekend did not have any victims. Police in the city responded to six shootings on Sunday morning alone. Police told KOIN that a shooting on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. resulted in a double murder in an apartment complex.

Police told The Oregonian that the victims were a man and a woman; a 45-year-old man had been arrested on allegations of murder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

