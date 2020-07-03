Portland Police Retreat Into Precinct Building as Riot Declared

Portland Police declared a riot on July 2 after a number of flash-points between police and protesters were reported around the Multnomah County Justice Center and an adjacent courthouse.

Video here shows several officers retreating back inside the central precinct police building as they are confronted and shouted at by protesters.

Police said a riot was declared shortly before midnight after “large rocks, full cans, and bottles” were thrown at officers.

Police said fireworks were also launched towards officers, and that a fire broke out inside the courthouse after its doors were broken.

“Because of the violent nature of the demonstrators while officers cleared the area, crowd control munitions were used and several arrests were made,” police said. Credit: Garrison Davis via Storyful