Portland police search for driver involved in hit-and-run with pedestrian

Dec. 15—Police are looking for a driver who they said fled the scene after hitting a 41-year-old man and seriously injuring him Wednesday night while he was crossing a street in Portland.

The man was hit at the intersection of Brighton and Taft avenues at about 8:40 p.m. by a Honda CRV, police said.

The driver fled the scene heading inbound on Brighton Avenue, according to police. The car was described as a light or medium blue, newer model CRV with significant front-end damage.

The pedestrian, whose name and hometown have not been released, was taken to Maine Medical Center.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone who has information to call 874-8532 or 874-8575.