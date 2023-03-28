Portland police searching for 4 robbery suspects

Mar. 28—Portland police are searching for four men who crashed an SUV on Brighton Avenue on Tuesday morning after allegedly stealing more than $18,000 worth of merchandise from two different Lowe's.

After hearing reports that a White Toyota 4Runner with Pennsylvania license plates had been linked to the theft of more than $10,000 worth of merchandise at Lowe's in Brunswick on Tuesday morning, Portland police said officers spotted the vehicle at a second Lowe's on Brighton Avenue just after 10:30 a.m.

Five suspects allegedly returned to the SUV with about $8,600 in stolen merchandise and police attempted to stop them. After fleeing "at a high rate of speed" for less than a minute, the vehicle crashed into two vehicles and stopped near the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Machigonne Street, police said.

All five suspects ran off. One was captured by police and taken into custody. Their identities have not been released and it's not clear if they've been charged. A police K9 unit from Scarborough was called to help track the other suspects.

One person who was injured in the crash when his vehicle was struck by the suspects' SUV was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call 207-874-8575.