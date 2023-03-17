Portland police searching for discarded handgun on Warren Avenue

Mar. 17—Portland police are searching for a handgun believed to have been discarded on Warren Avenue early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the street around 2:40 a.m. Friday. There was no shooting, but police believe a weapon was left somewhere in the area and were unable to locate it during a search.

The police department said in a statement Friday that their investigation is ongoing and they will not share any further details at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 207-874-8575.