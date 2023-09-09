Portland police seek public's help to solve 2008 killing of security guard

Sep. 9—The Portland Police Department is asking the public for information that can help officers solve the killing of a man who was shot dead 15 years ago Thursday while working as a security guard at a Portland hospital.

On Sept. 7, 2008, police responded to the Mercy Hospital doctors' parking lot on Winter Street about 4 a.m.

James Angelo, 27, a security guard at the hospital, was conducting a check of the parking lot when he was shot in the back of the neck and killed.

His killing remains unsolved 15 years later.

Angelo — a native of Sudan who came to Portland in 1995 — was a popular employee with a cheerful smile, Mercy Hospital's then-president, Eileen Skinner, said in 2011. After Angelo was killed, Southern Maine Community College unveiled a scholarship in his name to aid African students studying criminal justice.

Before Angelo was shot, a surveillance camera at a nearby business captured grainy images of two shadowy figures in the vicinity; police said at the time that they believed the figures were likely involved in the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Andrew Hagerty at 874-8602 or Detective Daniel Townsend at 874-8608.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call 874-8584 and leave a message on the department's crime tip line, or text the keyword PPDME to 847411.