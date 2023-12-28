Portland police seek a trailer of interest in shooting homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing homicide investigation related to the shooting death of 49-year-old Michael Hart earlier this month.

Hart, who was also known as “Nomad,” was camping in a tent when the incident occurred on Dec. 6 near Southeast Main Street and Water Avenue. Now, investigators want to speak with other people who were living in the area who may have more information about Hart or the homicide itself.

Of particular interest is a trailer that was in the vicinity at the time. However, the structure was “moved to an unknown location shortly after the homicide,” police said. The people associated with the trailer are thought to be possible witnesses or have other information about the homicide.

When officers originally arrived at the scene on Dec. 6 at 1:48 p.m., they came upon bystanders performing CPR on Hart. However, even after medics came to engage in lifesaving measures, Hart died on the scene. The medical examiner later confirmed he died of homicide by gunshot wound.

Those who have any information they can provide to investigators about the homicide should contact Detective Joseph Corona via his email or (503) 823-0508 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at her email or (503) 823-1040. Reference case no. 23-315311.

