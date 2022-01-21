Portland police seeking public's help in identifying robbery suspect

Jan. 21—Portland police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man who walked into the Walgreens at 290 Congress St. on Wednesday and demanded money from the cashier before fleeing.

The suspect, whose face is partially visible in surveillance images released by police, was wearing a bright, lime-colored fluorescent jacket when he entered the store around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. He was also wearing a tan baseball cap. He was last seen exiting Walgreens and fleeing in the direction of Hampshire Street. The suspect is described as a white male with facial hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Portland police at (207) 874-8575.