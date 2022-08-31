Portland police seeking suspect in robbery where shots were fired

Aug. 31—A homeless man was assaulted and robbed on Cumberland Avenue near Cedar Street Tuesday night, and someone fired shots during the confrontation, police said.

No one was shot, but the victim of the assault and robbery, who was not named, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was found unconscious on the sidewalk when officers arrived around 11:30 p.m., Portland police said in a statement. He is being treated at Maine Medical Center and has not yet regained consciousness.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots shortly before police were called to the robbery, and officers at the scene collected evidence that a gun had been fired. They believe the robbery and gunshots are related, but so far there is no evidence that someone was shot, said Major Robert Martin.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.