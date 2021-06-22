Portland police union chief slams officials for encouraging and enabling riots

The chief of Portland's police union is accusing city officials of encouraging and enabling violence in the city and blames them for the plummeting morale of current officers on the force.

During an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Portland Police Association executive director Daryl Turner was asked point-blank if city officials have his back, to which he responded, “No, they do not.”

All 50 police officers assigned to the city’s rapid response team resigned last week, which the officers said was in response to one of their colleagues being indicted by the city over his response to an antifa riot.

Turner says the resignations weren’t simply because of the indictment but that the move against the police officer by the city was just the “straw that broke the camel’s back.”

"Our rapid response team, along with others from the police bureau came out every night [and] stood the line with ... Molotov cocktails, urine, feces, rocks, bottles, everything else thrown at them,” Turner said, referring to the over 150 nights of antifa and Black Lives Matter rioting the police dealt with in Portland last year.

Turner says that rather than help the police, city officials "actually encouraged and enabled some of the violence that was going on during those 150-plus nights.” He also pointed a finger at District Attorney Mike Schmidt, who dismissed 80% of the civil unrest cases against the rioters.

In another interview with NBC News, Turner said the police force is “woefully understaffed” and has been “defunded” by local officials.

"We're dealing with rioting at a level, and a sustained violence, that we've never seen before. We're looking at violence in our city, gun violence in our city like we've never seen before. We're looking at the most catastrophic staffing levels we've ever seen before. We're looking at budget cuts to defund us like we've never seen before," Turner said.

Andrew Mark Miller

