Portland professor resigns, saying university turned into 'social justice factory'

A professor at Portland State University resigned after he said the campus became a "social justice factory" and a place that made "intellectual exploration impossible."

Peter Boghossian, a philosophy professor and critic of what he calls a "culture of offense," resigned with an open letter Wednesday to the university, criticizing the school as a place where "administrators have abdicated the university’s truth-seeking mission."

"I never once believed — nor do I now — that the purpose of instruction was to lead my students to a particular conclusion," Boghossian wrote in the letter to provost Susan Jeffords. "Rather, I sought to create the conditions for rigorous thought; to help them gain the tools to hunt and furrow for their own conclusions."

"This is why I became a teacher and why I love teaching. But brick by brick, the university has made this kind of intellectual exploration impossible," the letter continued. "It has transformed a bastion of free inquiry into a Social Justice factory whose only inputs were race, gender, and victimhood and whose only outputs were grievance and division."

Students are being trained to be close-minded, he said.

"Students at Portland State are not being taught to think. Rather, they are being trained to mimic the moral certainty of ideologues," Boghossian wrote. "Faculty and administrators have abdicated the university’s truth-seeking mission and instead drive intolerance of divergent beliefs and opinions. This has created a culture of offense where students are now afraid to speak openly and honestly."

"Portland State has always been and will continue to be a welcoming home for free speech and academic freedom," the school wrote in a statement to the Washington Examiner. "We believe that those practices are not in conflict with our core institutional values of student success; racial justice and equity; and proactive engagement with our community."

The statement added, "As with all personnel matters, we have no comment on Dr. Boghossian’s statement of resignation."

