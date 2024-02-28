Portland property crime rates continue to drop, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s property crime rates have declined for three consecutive months, according to the latest Portland Police Bureau crime statistics.

In January, Portland reported 3,611 property crimes, 374 fewer property crimes than it saw in December and 840 fewer than in October 2023. Falling larceny, vandalism and car theft numbers have all contributed to a nearly 19% decrease in property crimes since October of 2023. While car theft cases increased slightly in December, January 2024’s car theft reports are less than half of what they were one year ago, falling from 1,030 cases to 500.

PPB spokesperson Mike Benner told KOIN 6 News that PPB is working to address property crimes around Portland. Most recently, though not reflected in the January crime data, PPB recovered multiple stolen cars and arrested a “prolific” local tagger.

All property crimes recorded in Portland from January 2023 to January of 2024. (PPB)

Larceny crimes rates in Portland by month. (PPB)

Vandalism crimes rates in Portland by month. (PPB)

Vehicle theft crimes rates in Portland by month. (PPB)

“The Portland Police Bureau is aware of the negative impacts of vandalism and vehicle thefts in our community,” Benner said. “We are proud of the work we’ve done in these spaces and we remain committed to doing even more to improve livability across the city.”

So far, Portland’s 2024 property crime rates are the lowest the city has seen since March of 2021. Drug crimes were also down in January, dropping to the lowest levels since July.

PPB’s crime data is updated monthly. February’s crime data will be published in late March.

