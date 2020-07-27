Portland protests reached their 60th night with one injured in a nearby shooting

Police seen at the scene of a shooting in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday evening, the 60th night of demonstrations in the city.

KPTV

One person was injured after a shooting a block away from the Portland protests Sunday evening.

The police took two suspects into custody in connection to the shooting.

The shooting took place on the 60th consecutive night of protests in the city.

On the 60th night of anti-police protests in Portland, Oregon, a nearby shooting has injured one person.

The gunfire was reported just before 7:30 p.m. at Southwest Fourth Ave and Salmon Street, one block away from the federal courthouse that has been the scene of nightly protests for two months.

According to local news station KATU, one person was taken into custody immediately after the shooting, while a second suspect was apprehended later.

When the police responded to the scene, they found no victim, but a person later arrived at a local hospital in a private car with a gunshot wound, according to KPTV. That person is expected to survive.

Protesters take cover as they face off with federal agents in Portland Sunday night.

Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Witnesses told KPTV that the scuffle broke out in the protest area, though The Oregonian reports that police have not officially connected the shooting to the demonstrations.

Independent journalist Ronald Edwards said he heard the first gunshot, and told KPTV that it appeared to happen as a group of people struggled for control of a gun.

The shooting is one of several worrying incidents to happen during — or at the sidelines of — the Portland protests.

Early Saturday morning, a 43-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man near the federal courthouse, according to KGW. The victim was identified by the outlet as a Black conservative videographer named Drew Duncomb who was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

Portland Police also tweeted an image Sunday night showing fully-loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails that they say they found in Lownsdale Square Park, which is located directly in front of the courthouse.

Reporters for The Associated Press who were standing with federal agents defending the courthouse over the weekend said the crowd of protesters fired commercial-grade fireworks at the building, and threw rocks, cans of beans, water bottles, and potatoes at the agents.

