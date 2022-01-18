Portland Public Schools Downplaying COVID Pandemic: School Nurses

PORTLAND, OR — Three dozen registered nurses who work for Portland Public Schools say that the district isn't taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously enough. The charge is detailed in a letter from the nurses obtained by Patch.

The district has been implying that teachers have been faking sickouts to force the district to close schools.

Last week, more than a half-dozen schools were switched to remote learning. In an email to staff, the district's HR director said that they have been regularly receiving reports that teachers were encouraging colleagues to call out sick.

"Media statements from PPS repeatedly claim that the district is not closing schools due to the spread of COVID-19, but rather due to a shortage of staff," the nurses wrote. These statements are blaming teachers for taking sick time.

"But schools are short staffed because so many educators are sick or quarantined, or have families of their own to care for who are sick. Teachers should be supported rather than blamed."

The nurses say that the district is "is experiencing the worst outbreak of disease since the onset of the pandemic. Messaging that schools are safe–without taking the steps to make them safe–does not keep children safe."

The nurses write that what measures the district are taking are being undermined by a variety of issues, including:

low up-to-date vaccination rates among the students and the inability to maintain the required 3 feet and 6 feet distancing;

classrooms and hallways are crowded;

windows are closed;

HEPA filters are too few; masking is not of medical grade;

children are testing positive at a rate that is too fast to track;

the tests provided are expired; and

staffing in every department is stretched too thin.

"While we acknowledge the value of in-person school for students, we are urgently concerned about the health and well-being of school communities during this surge in disease," the nurses wrote.

Story continues

The nurses wrote that they are calling on the district to:

Please listen to your nurses, educators, and building administrators when we tell you schools are not safe right now.

Stop blaming educators who are struggling with difficult and unsafe conditions in our schools.

Prioritize the health and safety of students and educators by taking meaningful reality-based steps to ensure school communities are safe.

Invest in school health services. Oregon law recommends a ratio of at least one Registered Nurse (RN) to every 750 students in the general population. Two years into this pandemic, PPS is still far from meeting that standard.

The district did not respond to requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on the Portland Patch