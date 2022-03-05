Portland Public Schools Mask Policy Changes, Becoming Optional

PORTLAND, OR — Starting March 14, if you are a student or staff member in a Portland Public School, you will no longer have to wear a mask. You will be allowed to wear a mask but, under a policy announced on Friday mask wearing will be optional.

The district says that they are following the lead of organizations such as the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Educations, and the Centers for Disease Control.

"From the beginning of this global pandemic, we've been guided by advice from public health experts, made adjustments based on new data and updated science and applied what we've learned to guide our response to COVID-19," PPS Chief of Staff Jonathan Garcia said

Garcia says that they used the following criteria:

New guidance from the state health department, OHA, and Multnomah County;

The designation of Multnomah County as having a "low COVID-19 community level;" and

A new study from OHSU showing that a fewer peoplein the county are considered susceptible, in large part because of high rates of vaccinations and boosters.

Garcia reminded parents and staff that if someone has COVID-19 symptoms, they must stay home for 5 days. After that, if they've been fever-free for 24 hours, they will be allowed to return.

At that time, they will be encouraged to wear a mask for 5 days.

"We understand that comfort levels on mask wearing will be vary," Garcia said.

"We plan on sharing resources to schools and families that help create a safe and welcoming environment for every student and staff member and one that honors individual decisions around COVID–19 safety, including the use of masks."

School officials added that since "public health affirms contact tracing and quarantining to be ineffective at slowing the spread of a virus that moves as quickly as omicron," they will not be restarting those two measures.

The district says that they will:

Provide the OHSU weekly screening testing program and school-based rapid testing for individuals who might become symptomatic while at school.

Use MERV 13 HVAC filters and will begin replacing filters in each portable air purifier this month.

Inform families and staff if an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 was on-site during their contagious period.

This article originally appeared on the Portland Patch