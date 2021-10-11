Portland reels from violent weekend, 13 shootings in 28 hours, police say

Authorities in Portland, Oregon, responded to 13 shootings in a 28-hour span over the weekend, which left one person dead and three others injured across the city amid a sharp uptick in violent crime.

The incidents occurred from Friday night through Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said.

At one point, officers responded to five shootings in three hours, which "placed a significant strain on resources," authorities said.

After one shooting, a police sergeant was left alone to process the crime scene. At another, officers needed help from nearby residents to help block traffic while they looked for and collected evidence, police said.

In the shooting where someone was killed, officers responded to the reports of shots fired at McCoy Park at 11:40 p.m. Friday. They found someone dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or said if they have identified any suspects.

Authorities arrested two people in connection with a shooting at a home that was struck multiple times as people were inside, police said.

Martin Rosario and Keylin Proby are charged with attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Two firearms were recovered, police said.

The city has experienced 69 homicides this year, The Oregonian reported. According to police data, from January to August, there were 60 murders, compared to 33 in the same time frame in 2020.