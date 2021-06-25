Portland rioters bash police car windows and pepper-spray officer after fatal law enforcement shooting

Rioters in Portland vandalized a police cruiser and pepper-sprayed an officer hours after a fatal law enforcement shooting in the city on Thursday.

Several officers responded to a welfare check at about 7 p.m. at a motel regarding a white man in all-black clothing. After their arrival, a shooting occurred, and the unidentified subject was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement "encountered a very difficult and dynamic situation," said chief Chuck Lovell.

PORTLAND POLICE UNION SET ABLAZE AFTER RIOT DECLARATION

"We are early in this investigation," he added in a statement. "Preliminary information suggests our officer encountered a very difficult and dynamic situation that no officer wants to face. I want to thank all our members who responded to the scene as well as those who were out taking emergency calls in the city. I'm thankful and proud of their efforts."

After shots were fired, a group that formed at the crime scene shouted at authorities, hurled objects, and attempted to interfere with the proceedings. One demonstrator grabbed a female officer's baton and attempted to pull her "toward the crowd," while another pepper-sprayed a policeman.

Scenes of violence in NE Portland as antifa & far-left rioters gathered to disrupt police investigating a shooting crime scene. Antifa falsely claimed the person shot by an officer is POC. pic.twitter.com/iNMsTW55C3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2021



During the brief unrest, rioters busted out the windows and slashed the tires of a police cruiser.

As officers were attempting to clear the scene, members of a hostile crowd flattened tires and broke windows on a patrol vehicle. pic.twitter.com/ot3Ncq9zwI — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 25, 2021

Portland authorities said that some of the information online pertaining to the shooting victim's race was "erroneous."

Story continues

"There is erroneous information being circulated on social media regarding in the officer involved shooting in the Lloyd district," the department wrote. "We can confirm that the subject involved is an adult white male. No one else was injured. We are in the early stages of the investigation. PPB appreciates the community’s patience as we gather information."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Police have not indicated if any arrests were made throughout the night.

The name of the officer is set to be released Friday, and he will "remain on paid administrative leave until the completion of the Bureau's and Multnomah County District Attorney Office's investigation."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Portland, Police, Law Enforcement, Riots, Unrest

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: Portland rioters bash police car windows and pepper-spray officer after fatal law enforcement shooting