Portland school briefly goes into lockdown after threatening call

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A school in Southwest Portland briefly went into lockdown Thursday afternoon after a threatening phone call was made to one of the staff.

A spokesperson from Oregon Episcopal School confirmed to KOIN 6 News via email that a letter was sent out to students’ families at about 5:30 p.m. detailing what happened. The letter, signed by Head of School Rev. Michael Spencer, was also forwarded to KOIN 6 News.

The incident all unfolded at about 3 p.m. when a staff member on campus got a threatening phone call “from outside the community.” Though the threat was directed at the individual and not the school, the facility’s security protocol nonetheless prompted a lockdown of the campus. All students and employees were immediately secured in the campus buildings, the letter said. The lockdown was in full effect “within 10 minutes.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office quickly came to the aid of the school to secure its campus. After an assessment was made by the officers to ensure all the buildings were secure, law enforcement determined it was safe to end the lockdown at 3:51 p.m.

“Students were then allowed to return to scheduled after-school activities under a controlled release (officers remained on campus to support the dismissal of students),” the letter said. “There was no active threat on the campus itself at any time.”

School officials said counselors would be available to help students process the incident on Friday.

