Portland sex offender charged with child solicitation

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland man is accused of trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old girl.

According to court documents, when 30-year-old Jonathan Ira Coy — already a convicted sex offender — believed he was communicating online with a juvenile, he was actually in touch with a Jay County sheriff's deputy.

The deputy, with a Facebook profile that appeared to be that of a female student at a local middle school, reported he was first contacted by Coy on Nov. 27.

Despite repeatedly being told the "girl" was 13, Coy allegedly made sexual comments and tried to persuade her to send him lewd photographs.

More:Ex-Muncie man gets 40 years for sexually abusing child

On Nov. 28, the Portland man reportedly sent the "girl" a photograph of his genitalia, discussed plans to have sex with her, and arranged to meet her outside a Portland pharmacy.

Coy was arrested that day in a van parked outside the store. He later reportedly acknowledged to a deputy he believed he had been communicating with a 13-year-old girl and was contemplating having sex with the juvenile.

Deputies received a warrant to search his cellphone, and reported finding his exchanges with the undercover deputy.

A child solicitation charge, filed against Coy in Jay Circuit Court, is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

He continued to be held in the Jay County jail on Monday.

Coy — a former resident of Fort Recovery, Ohio — is listed on the Indiana Sex and Violent Offender Registry, apparently as a result of being convicted of gross sexual imposition in Ohio.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Portland sex offender accused of trying to solicit juvenile for sex