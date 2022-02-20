Portland shooting near Amir Locke event leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded: report

A shooting in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night near the site of a demonstration left at least one person dead and five wounded, with at least two people taken into custody, according to reports.

The gunfire happened around 8 p.m. PT near Normandale Park in Northeast Portland, FOX 12 of Oregon reported.

Protesters were gathering at the park in response to the death in Minneapolis earlier this month of Amir Locke, 22, a Black man who was killed by police. It was unclear if the protest and the Portland shooting were related, FOX 12 reported.

The person killed was a woman, while those wounded were three women and two men, OregonLive.com reported. Their medical conditions were not immediately known, the report said.

The circumstances leading up to the gunfire were not immediately clear, reports said.

In a statement posted online, the Portland Police Bureau asked that anyone with information about the shooting call them at 503-823-3774 or 503-823-0457.

Heading into the weekend, Portland had seen 15 homicides in 2022, with 14 of the victims killed in shootings, FOX 12 reported.