As Portland strike ends, Kotek announces next steps to avoid similar strikes elsewhere

Gov. Tina Kotek answers questions from reporters Tuesday after announcing several initiatives around education following the nearly month-long strike at Portland Public Schools.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek does not want to see a strike similar to the nearly month-long Portland Public Schools shut down that ended Monday.

“The strike was a reflection of larger challenges that districts across the state are facing,” Kotek said Tuesday during a press conference. “From salaries not staying competitive with the market, to backlogs in facility maintenance, to classroom disruptions related to the behavioral health needs of students, we clearly have work to do."

With one of every three school districts in Oregon scheduled to be in labor negotiations this school year, the Portland strike reflects some of the statewide concerns and systemic challenges that districts face, she said.

"I want to send a signal to those districts to say, 'We hear you. We know there are challenges,'" she said.

An earlier mediation session between Salem-Keizer Public Schools and the SKSD teachers' union was canceled at the beginning of the month due to the Portland strike. A mediation session is now scheduled for Dec. 6.

Should the district and union fail to reach an agreement, a strike could begin Jan. 20.

What Kotek said she'll do about education, funding for schools and teachers

Kotek said she would develop a statewide action plan to support the social-emotional health needs of students, using suggestions from a multidisciplinary group of leaders, and partner with lawmakers to look at teacher salaries and school funding.

The governor said she will ask the group to "get focused" on developing an action plan. Schools continue to struggle with leftover challenges from the pandemic and disturbances in the classroom, she said.

She said her office would monitor and review the legislature's Task Force on Statewide Educator Salaries for a proposal for minimum teacher salary schedules, and also request Oregon's chief financial officer and the Department of Education partner with lawmakers review and revise the methodology for school funding.

"We have to take a deep dive on how we're doing our school funding formula," Kotek said.

She also announced a new Office of Transparency within the Oregon Department of Education to make budget information from districts more accessible and easier to understand. During the strike, Kotek asked the state's chief financial officer to clarify available resources as Portland Public Schools and the Portland teacher's union had different assumptions on available funding.

The new office, according to a statement from Kotek's office, would present data about future estimated revenue districts may have, the share of district funding coming from state sources compared to local sources, and the share of district expenditures used for administration.

Kotek's other legislative priorities

During the press conference, Kotek also touched on other priorities for the upcoming session, including:

A new $600 million housing package with money for shelter operations, rental assistance, and housing production

A $100 million package for issues around early education and learning.

A one-time $19 million investment for more overtime and equipment for the Oregon Department of Transportation to ensure needs are met this winter and the next winter season.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: In wake of Portland strike, Gov. Kotek calls for change