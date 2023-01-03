Portland tax assessor resigns 10 months after domestic violence charge

Jan. 3—Portland's tax assessor has resigned, 10 months after he was charged with domestic violence assault.

Christopher Huff, 47, resigned on Dec. 19, according to the city. He had been on administrative leave since February.

"Chris Huff has resigned from his position as the city tax assessor," said city spokesperson Jessica Grondin in a statement Tuesday. "We appreciate Chris' service to the City of Portland."

Grondin said the city would not be commenting further on Huff's departure.

The Portland City Council will consider naming Gynt Grube, who currently serves as assistant assessor, as interim assessor on Wednesday while the city conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Huff and his attorney, Luke Rioux, did not respond to phone messages and emails Tuesday asking about his resignation and whether it was related to the domestic violence assault charge he is facing.

Huff, who earned a salary of $123,535 a year, was put on paid administrative leave on Feb. 10 — two days after his arrest. He switched to unpaid leave starting on Sept. 4.

Huff's case has yet to go to trial and he remains free on $500 unsecured bail, according to court records. He was arrested by Westbrook police on Feb. 8 at his home on Wildwood Drive after his wife said he grabbed her throat during an argument.

According to a statement filed in court records by Huff's wife, Elizabeth Eckman, the argument arose out of a discussion about a job opportunity Huff was considering with the Internal Revenue Service.

"When Chris put his hands around my neck, his eyes were huge and he was enraged," Eckman wrote in her statement. "All I can say is that I felt total horror and shock because Chris had never put his hands on me in anger."

Eckman declined to comment on the case and Huff's resignation from city government Tuesday.