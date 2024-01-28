Portland tenants still displaced from ice storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Weeks after the wicked winter snow-and-ice storm left a half-million without power for days, some of those displaced by the storm are still waiting to be able to go back home.

Kiah Sykes has lived at The Yards Apartments on Northwest Naito Parkway since 2016. When the ice storm hit, she said her building flooded.

Pipes and sprinklers burst during the winter storm at Kiah Sykes lives at The Yards Apartments on Northwest Naito Parkway in Portland, January 2024 (Kiah Sykes)

“It was like 3 o’clock in the morning,” Sykes told KOIN 6 News. “An upper pipe in the roof of our building burst and it was just like a waterfall came down the elevators and the lights and out of the ceiling. It was crazy.”

She said water came from everywhere: a sprinkler by the door near her bathroom, in the kitchen, through the door frame.

Three days later, the management moved tenants to the Hyatt House Hotel while repairs were being made. Sykes went back to her apartment this week to pick up a few things and noticed there was some progress being made.

“There were workers in there,” she said. “On the second floor they tore out the ceiling and they were tearing out the walls. On the first floor, they had these fans going and on the third floor they had them going.”

The Yards Apartments, owned by the public housing agency Home Forward, has helped tenants during this time with housing and groceries, Sykes said. She hopes to be able to get back home soon and wants more to be done to keep the apartments in shape.

The Yards Apartments on Northwest Naito Parkway in Portland, January 27, 2024 (KOIN)

“Be proactive on keeping up on the building because the building is not in the shape it should be in at all,” she said.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the property managers for comment but have not received a response as of this writing.

