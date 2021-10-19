The Portland Thorns wore tape on their jerseys to cover up the logo of a former sponsor embroiled in controversy

Portland Thorns star Lindsey Horan have covers the Social CBD logo on her warmup jersey with tape. Craig Mitchelldyer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Portland Thorns players taped over a logo on their warmups belonging to a controversial sponsor.

It was a move similar to the storyline in a recent episode of "Ted Lasso."

Various logistical challenges have prevented the team from getting new jerseys that omit the logo.

In a move remiscent of a "Ted Lasso" episode, Portland Thorns players have resorted to taping over their warmup jerseys to hide the logo of a controversial former team sponsor.

From 2019 to 2020, wellness brand Social CBD sponsored the Oregon-based National Women's Soccer League club, and, as such, the team wore the company's logo across its warmup jerseys. But now, Social CBD is embroiled in several scandals, and Portland players have no choice but to cover up its former sponsor's name to avoid any affiliation.

"We've watched the news, too," Thorns superstar Christine Sinclair said after the team's match on October 13, per The Oregonian.

The brand has had a tumultuous stretch of late, complete with layoffs, links to a real estate scam, and lawsuits. Social CBD's former CEO, Nitin Khanna, has also been accused of rape.

The Thorns organization severed ties with Social CBD last year, a representative for the franchise told The Oregonian. But various logistical challenges - including a supply chain crisis sparked by the pandemic and contractual obligations to the brand that makes the shirts - have impeded the team's ability to get new warmups.

"They aren't our sponsor anymore," Sinclair said. "They shouldn't be on the front of our shirts."

