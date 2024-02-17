Portland’s TriMet upgrades bus lines for more frequent service starting Feb. 25

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — TriMet is continuing to adjust its bus schedules to better connect residents in the region to where they work. The most recent round of changes determined through the agency’s Forward Together service process include improvements to three frequent bus lines and the extension of another line in Troutdale to make it easier for riders to reach major employers like Amazon and FedEx.

According to TriMet, changes that will take effect on Sunday, Feb. 25, include:

Frequent Service

TriMet’s Frequent Service network includes 18 of its most-used bus lines, including our latest addition to the network, Line 48-Cornell, which was upgraded to Frequent Service in November 2023. Buses on Frequent Service lines arrive every 15 minutes or better for most of the day, every day. On weekdays, when more riders rely on TriMet, buses will arrive more often earlier in the morning and later in the evening on these lines.

Starting the week of Feb. 25, Frequent Service is being expanded on the following lines:

Line 12-Barbur/Sandy Blvd

Line 57-TV Hwy/Forest Grove

Line 75-Cesar Chavez/Lombard

