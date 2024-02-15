Portland water tower sustains thousands of dollars in damage from gunshots

Portland officials have announced a reward in their ongoing investigation into a series of shootings targeting a water tower.

There have been four recent shootings of the tower at 502 Highway 52 East. Bullets have dented and pierced the holding tank.

"Investigators are aggressively pursuing all available avenues of investigation and the city has authorized a reward of $5,000 for information that leads directly to the arrest and prosecution of the responsible party," Portland Chief of Police Jason Williams said.

Seven damaged areas have been repaired, including at least three holes, Williams said. Several dents were also repaired.

In total, repairs are estimated to cost more than $10,000.

The $5,000 reward offered by the City of Portland is for information leading to the arrest and successful conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information concerning this crime should contact the Portland Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 325-3434, ext. 770.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

