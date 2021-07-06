Portland weekend shooting saw over 80 bullets fired, police say

Stephanie Pagones
Portland police responding to a report of a shooting over the weekend arrived to find that more than 80 bullets had been fired – and had struck vehicles and apartments, including some that were occupied at the time, authorities said.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) received "multiple" 911 calls about shots being fired near Northeast 7th Avenue and Northeast Wygant Street just after 9 p.m. local time Saturday, the department said Monday.

Police arrived to find more than 80 spent shell casings in the area, the PPB said. A photograph of the crime scene shows evidence markers strewn throughout the street and sidewalk.

PPB statistics show the city has seen 579 shootings so far this year – more than double what was reported during the same time in 2020.

During Saturday’s shooting, bullets struck four vehicles and four residences, including apartments that were occupied at the time. No one was reportedly injured.

Investigators are still searching for one or more shooters involved.

    Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client fatally shot during a Wisconsin protest was a sex offender, saying it supports a defense theory that he attacked Rittenhouse and intended to take his gun because he couldn't legally possess one. Mark Richards maintained in court filings Thursday that Joseph Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and was prohibited from possessing firearms. Rosenbaum started the altercation with Rittenhouse in hopes of making off with his assault-style rifle, which only bolsters Rittenhouse’s self-defense argument, Richards wrote.