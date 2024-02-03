Portland Winter Light Festival helps people ‘see their city differently’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rose City was lit up Friday night with the return of the Portland Winter Light Festival.

It was a bustling scene at the World Trade Center near the waterfront as one of the installations brought back families making the yearly festivity a tradition.

Therese Gietler, the communications director for Portland Winter Light Festival said she hopes the event in its ninth year can help light up the city economy, too.

“People are smiling, happy and so thrilled to be here in Portland. We are recovering and we are coming back,” Gietler said.

Police: 1 person hospitalized after East Portland bar shooting

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the more than 170 art installations and performances. The World Trade Center represents one of the main attractions. For the next 10 days, it’s filled with interactive art displays.

“It’s great to get people out, especially when it’s kind of the cold and gloomy time of the month,” said Chris Stephens, of Southeast Portland. “It gets people outside. It’s nice that it’s family friendly, free and you can walk around and just enjoy.”

This year’s theme is “What Glows Under Pressure.” Organizers expect more than 200,000 people will come out to visit different locations across the city.

String of Portland robberies highlight cannabis industry’s vulnerability

“I want people to come and experience the art,” Gietler said. “This art all comes from the heart and the artists want to been seen. This type of art in particular doesn’t have a venue very often.”

Artist Clare Casey and her team took months to prepare for the festival. She said what she loves the most is to see people’s reaction to her art installation.

No matter who you are and where you come from, you can see it there and be touched by it and hopefully, that will also help change and motivate people to see their city differently,” Casey said.

String of Portland robberies highlight cannabis industry’s vulnerability

The Portland Winter Ice Rink and Woods Winter Village will stay open until next Sunday, February 11 to be a part of the festival.

“It is such a big draw to downtown,” said Michelle Comer, the event production manager for Portland Winter Ice Rink. “We just thought it would be a fun add-on for the whole festival.”

Organizers hope the festival and rink will bring more foot traffic downtown.

5 teens stole car, eluded law enforcement multiple times over 30-hour stretch: Officials

“To see this many people come back and enjoy the city again. It’s been really amazing and heartwarming and just the positive response we’re getting from people has been amazing,” Comer said.

The Portland Winter Light Festival will stay open through next Saturday, February 10. For a map of the installations and performances, check out the festival’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.