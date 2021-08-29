Portland woman charged with murder after running over husband in grocery store parking lot

Emmett Jones
·1 min read

Police say a Portland woman killed her husband by running him over with a car in a grocery store parking lot Friday night.

Tera Harris, 49, was arrested and booked into Multnomah County Jail after officers responded to the incident and found a man under the car. Authorities later identified the man as Thurston Harris.

Portland Fire and Rescue reported to the scene where they removed Harris, 48, from under the car and found that he was deceased. His body was later taken in for an autopsy, where it was discovered he suffered blunt force trauma to his torso.

Tera Harris is charged with second-degree domestic violence murder, and domestic violence unlawful use of a weapon.

Her husband's death was ruled a homicide, and Portland homicide detectives currently have an open investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Yuba City Woman Convicted Of Second-Degree Murder In DUI Crash That Killed Teen

    A jury has convicted a Yuba City woman of second-degree murder in the death of a 13- year-old boy. Prosecutors say Constance Addison was drunk when she hit and killed Alec Fores as he walked to school in 2019. Police say her children were in the car at the time. Sentencing is set for October 1.

  • 'As long as it takes': FEMA, other agencies respond to Ida

    Hundreds of emergency responders were in place in Louisiana and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had power restoration experts and generators at the ready as Hurricane Ida hit on Sunday as one of the most powerful hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S., federal officials said. The Coast Guard prepositioned vessels for “deep water search and rescue efforts," and President Joe Biden said federal support would remain in the region for “as long as it takes.” “I want to make sure that we're ready to surge all the response capacity, capability that we have to deal with whatever comes next, and a lot's going to be coming,” Biden said during a stop Sunday at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

  • This Missouri school board suddenly wants ‘criteria’ for who’s fit to lead it?

    The issue has come up only after the Lee’s Summit board got its very first Black members. | Opinion from Mara’ Rose Williams

  • Teen charged with killing 70-year-old woman outside of Chicago store she worked at

    A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the slaying of a 70-year-old Hegewisch woman outside of her work.

  • Car intentionally strikes teen in grocery store parking lot

    Police are searching for the driver of a car that they said intentionally struck a 15-year-old girl in a Pick 'n Save parking lot on Friday.

  • Iran appoints ex-roads minister as head of nuclear agency

    Iran's president on Sunday appointed a new director of the country's nuclear department, state TV reported, replacing the nation's most prominent nuclear scientist with a U.N.-sanctioned minister who has no reported experience in nuclear energy but ties to the defense ministry. Iran's newly elected hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi chose Mohammad Eslami, a 64-year-old civil engineer who previously oversaw the country's road network, to lead Iran’s civilian nuclear program and serve as one of several vice presidents.

  • Police arrest teen accused of stabbing, killing homeowner during break-in

    Las Vegas police have arrested teen accused of stabbing and killing a homeowner during a break-in.

  • Indictment accuses 2 officers of murdering Austin scientist

    Two Texas police officers, including one already under a murder indictment, were indicted Friday in the July 2019 shooting of an Austin scientist who neighbors reported as having a mental health crisis. A special Travis County grand jury indicted Austin police officers Christopher Taylor and Karl Krycia on murder and deadly conduct counts in the shooting death of Mauris de Silva.

  • Among those not surprised by ex-Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe’s conviction? His only sibling and oldest son

    The only thing more stunning than Bob McCabe’s sudden rise to power in Norfolk politics was his devastating fall from it. The Norfolk native was a little-known, 35-year-old police detective on his third marriage and not making much money when he was elected sheriff in 1993, surprisingly beating a longtime incumbent. He was soon hobnobbing with the city’s elite and powerful, enjoying a hefty ...

  • Missing Indiana teen Aaliyah Ramirez found safe in Florida

    Aaliyah disappeared walking to her bus stop on April 27, 2021, in Syracuse, Indiana.

  • Former Professional Clown Charged in 30-Year-Old Cold Case Killing of Daughter

    Milwaukee County JailA man known for his work as “Silly the Clown” in southeast Wisconsin has been charged with the murder of his newborn daughter 30 years ago. Ronald Schroeder, 52, was taken into custody this week and charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of physical abuse of a child for the death of baby Catherine Schroeder in August 1991.The infant, not yet two months old at that time, was rushed to a hospital with what doctors determined to be shaken baby syndrome. Acco

  • Fort Worth man pleads guilty in death of Ole Miss student, won’t face death penalty

    Brandon Theesfeld was arrested in July 2019 for the slaying of Ally Kostial, 21, of St. Louis. Both were students at the University of Mississippi and had dated occasionally, authorities have said.

  • Fort Worth phone store robbery led to discovery of $100 million conspiracy, feds say

    The investigation of a Fort Worth phone store robbery led to a much larger criminal conspiracy, officials say.

  • Watch: Man throws a punch and swings security posts at bystanders at a Florida airport

    The man, a military vet, cursed at airport employees and kicked over a yellow "wet floor" sign, causing it to snap in half.

  • 2 brothers arrested; bodies found buried in Illinois yard

    Police discovered two containers Saturday in a backyard in suburban Chicago, a few days after a man told investigators that the bodies of his mother and sister were buried there years ago. The man and a brother were also arrested, though no charges were filed while police try to confirm the identities of the remains, said Lyons Police Chief Tom Herion. The investigation began after officers were called to conduct a wellness check Thursday at the home in Lyons, 12 miles (19 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

  • Sirhan Sirhan 'In Disbelief' Over Being Granted Parole 53 Years After RFK Assassination, Says Lawyer

    "It was very heartening," Sirhan Sirhan's attorney Angela Berry tells PEOPLE after her client received support from two of Robert F. Kennedy's sons in Friday's parole hearing

  • 134 Freeway Shuts Down In Glendale During Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation

    An armed woman was shot by authorities on the westbound 134 on Saturday. Kandiss Crone reports.

  • South Carolina woman charged with murder after teenager dies, police say

    The young woman died two days after she was shot, according to the coroner’s office.

  • Marc Bernier, Anti-Vax Florida Radio Host, Dies at 65 From COVID-19

    Marc Bernier, a prominent conservative radio host from Daytona Beach, Florida, who was an outspoken opponent of COVID vaccines and mask mandates, died Saturday after a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19. He was 65 years old. “It’s with great sadness that WNDB and Southern Stone Communications announce the passing of Marc Bernier, who informed and entertained listeners on WNDB for over 30 years,” the station confirmed on Twitter. “We kindly ask that privacy is given to Marc’s family during th

  • Mountain lion killed after attacking child in California

    A mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy and dragged the child across his front lawn in Southern California was shot and killed by a wildlife officer, authorities said Saturday. The 65-pound (30-kilogram) mountain lion attacked the boy while he was playing near his house Thursday in Calabasas and “dragged him about 45 yards" across the front lawn, said Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The boy suffered significant traumatic injuries to his head and upper torso but was in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital, Foy said.