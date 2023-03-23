Portland woman charged with perjury, retracts battery allegation

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland woman has been charged with perjury after recanting allegations that she was the victim of domestic abuse.

The charge — a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison — was filed last Friday against 31-year-old Kala L. Grady.

On March 3, Grady came to the Portland Police Department — "with a cut under her left eye," an officer reported — and said her 47-year-old husband, Christopher Michael Grady, had struck her.

Kala Grady said her husband had also refused to allow her to leave their home, at one point pulling her back inside as she tried to flee through a window.

She said her husband punched her in the face as she continued to try to leave, and ranked the resulting pain at nine on a scale of one to 10.

Her report resulted in Christopher Grady's arrest, and he was later charged in Jay Circuit Court with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and confinement.

Kala Grady later returned to the police station and said her statement on March 3 had been false. She claimed she had been actually been struck during a fist fight with a woman she had found visiting with her husband in their home, and said she provided the false statement "to get Chris into trouble."

The Portland woman also maintained she did not know the name of the woman she had fought with, and said she had ingested meth before giving the March 3 statement.

After her arrest for perjury, Grady was released from the Jay County jail after posting a surety bond, but a warrant was again issued for her arrest this week when she failed to show up for an initial hearing.

Christopher Grady remained in the Jay County jail on Thursday. In addition to the battery and confinement charges, he is accused of being a habitual offender.

According to court records, he has been convicted of crimes including dealing in a controlled substance, battery resulting in bodily injury (at least four times), forgery, theft, confinement, receiving stolen property, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

