Portland woman rescued from Mt. Hood after falling ‘several hundred feet’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman was rescued near the Mt. Hood Summit on Saturday after falling “several hundred feet”, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The 36-year-old woman was descending from the south side route on Mt. Hood around 11:30 a.m. when she fell. Authorities say she sustained multiple injuries.

Motorcyclist dead after crash involving school bus in Tualatin

Portland Medical Rescue witnessed the fall and provided the initial medical care after calling 911, CCSO said. Members of the Hood River Crag Rats also assisted.

“Rescuers at the scene kept the patient warm during the seven hours it took to get all the necessary resources to her to transport her safely off the mountain,” authorities said. “Using complex rope systems, rescuers transported the patient in a litter to the Hogsback snow ridge, where she was transferred to a different litter and taken down the mountain to the Timberline parking lot.”















The woman arrived at Timberline at 9:30 p.m. before being taken to a local hospital, CCSO said.

After arriving at Timberline at approximately 9:30 p.m., the woman was then transported to an area hospital.”

Portland burger joint opens second location at Pioneer Place

“Mountain rescue is a technical endeavor that requires numerous skilled rescuers, experienced sheriff’s deputies, coordinated leadership, and dedication to our mountaineering community. Mt. Hood is not a beginner mountain — especially in winter conditions. The short days and lower temperatures mean that the snow tends to be very hard and icy, and the route conditions tend to be much steeper and technical,” PMR said. “Also, descending the mountain in icy conditions is much more difficult than ascending. Only those with expert mountaineering and ice-climbing skills should attempt Mt. Hood in winter, especially when there have been long dry spells with no precipitation. Appropriate and thorough training is critical.”

The rescued climber’s current condition is unclear.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.