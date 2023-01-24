Portland woman whose car was found at Two Lights State Park is still missing, police say

Jan. 24—A Portland woman who was last seen in early January and whose car was found at Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth is still missing, police said Tuesday.

The 40-year-old woman, who has not been identified by police, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 in Portland's Deering neighborhood.

Police have said that it appears she left her home sometime overnight and was then reported missing by her husband around 8 a.m. on Jan. 5. Family members later that day located her car at the park.

Lt. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department said Tuesday there are no updates in the case and police are withholding the release of more information, including the woman's name, at the request of her family.

"We do not believe there is anything the public can do in helping us locate her," Martin said in an email.

He said police do not suspect foul play.

The woman's disappearance earlier this month initially triggered a search involving members of the Cape Elizabeth police and fire departments, Maine State Police, Maine Marine Patrol, Maine Warden Service and Scarborough police.

Authorities searched the oceanfront park, the rocky shoreline that the park is known for, and the ocean on Jan. 5 but were unsuccessful in locating the woman.

Cape Elizabeth Police Chief Paul Fenton said Tuesday that his department has been assisting Portland in the case and is doing occasional searches of the water as weather permits, but they have stopped searching on land.

Located off Route 77 in Cape Elizabeth, Two Lights State Park is a popular sightseeing destination for watching ships sail in and out of Portland Harbor. The park also features several short walking trails that wind along the rocky shore and through nearby woods.