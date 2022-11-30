Portland woman's death ruled a homicide after body discovered on the street

Nov. 30—Nearly two weeks after her body was found, the death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide, police announced Tuesday.

People walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street on the morning of Nov. 18 found the body of Bethany Kelley on the ground. An autopsy confirmed that her death was a homicide, Maj. Robert Martin said.

Martin said the cause of death is being withheld. He did not release any other details about the investigation.

Kelley, who was homeless, was last seen alive on the evening of Nov. 17.

Investigators ask anyone with information that might help police to call 874-8575.