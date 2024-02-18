Portlander Mira Hayward, daughter of Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, makes “Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard” finale

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — It wasn’t very close, as Portland’s Mira Hayward won her “Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard” semifinal game Friday night, Feb. 16 and advanced to the final.

Hayward easily beat Vince Bacani of Montreal and Sriram Krishnan of Falls Church, Virginia. She doubled the score of Krishnan before “Final Jeopardy!” round, securing her win.

Hayward, 28, is a Catlin Gabel School and Harvard University graduate. A podcaster (“History on Trial”), she’s the daughter of state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, who represents the 17th district, Northwest Portland and Beaverton.

PSU’s Grammy nominee: ‘With representation comes pressure’

Hayward struggled in her previous “Champions Wildcard” game, but she took off Friday night. She had a big lead after the “Jeopardy!” round, and extended it in “Double Jeopardy!”

She had $18,400 in winnings to Krishnan’s $9,000 going into “Final Jeopardy!,” making it impossible for the challenger to top her.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.