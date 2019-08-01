Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP): What Does The Future Look Like?

After Portmeirion Group PLC's (LON:PMP) recent earnings announcement in December 2018, analyst consensus outlook seem bearish, with profits predicted to drop by 3.1% next year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 4.6%. Currently with a trailing-twelve-month profit of UK£7.7m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to UK£7.4m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Portmeirion Group's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How is Portmeirion Group going to perform in the near future?

The view from 2 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of PMP's earnings growth over these next few years.

From the current net income level of UK£7.7m and the final forecast of UK£9.5m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for PMP’s earnings is 9.1%. This leads to an EPS of £0.89 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of £0.72. However, the expansion of the current 8.6% margin is not expected to be sustained, as it begins to contract to 8.4% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Portmeirion Group, I've compiled three relevant aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Portmeirion Group worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Portmeirion Group is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Portmeirion Group? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

