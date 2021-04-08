'Portrait of the Artist as a Young Bot': NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is snapping remarkable new selfies

Aria Bendix
·4 min read
perservance camera selfie
Perseverance photographed its own cameras. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS/Seán Doran

NASA's Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter are having some fun on Mars ahead of the rotorcraft's highly anticipated first liftoff.

That flight, which could pioneer a new method of planetary exploration, is scheduled to take place early Monday morning, around 3:30 a.m. ET. So before clearing the area, Perseverance co-starred in a selfie with the tiny helicopter.

The selfie is actually a mosaic of 62 individual images taken on Tuesday. Citizen scientist Seán Doran stitched the photos together and adjusted the brightness to create a stunning composite.

NASA Perseverance
Perseverance stares back at the Ingenuity helicopter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Seán Doran

Perseverance also snapped a solo shot - this time a single image - on Tuesday that offers a close-up look at the remote-sensing mast on the end of its robotic arm (the part that functions as a selfie stick).

NASA cheekily titled that photo "Portrait of the Artist as a Young Bot," a reference to James Joyce's novel "A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man."

The rover's rotating arm is perfect for selfie-taking

Perseverance is equipped with 23 cameras. Some help the rover navigate Martian terrain, spotting potential hazards like large rocks or trenches. Others allow human operators on Earth to check that the rover's parts are in good shape.

The rover's two newest selfies were taken by WATSON, a wide-angle sensor that captures the texture and structure of Martian rocks in fine detail. Since it's attached to Perseverance's robotic arm, the camera can rotate to snap photos of the rover itself.

Perseverance selfie
Perseverance rotates its robotic arm. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

"Portrait of the Artist as a Young Bot" also showcases the rover's 23-pound SuperCam, which can fire a laser at areas smaller than 1 millimeter from more than 20 feet (about 7 meters) away. The heat from the laser turns the rock to plasma, which researchers can then analyze to learn more about Mars' composition.

Just below the SuperCam is a pair of rectangular cameras called Mastcam-Z. Their powerful zoom lenses can record video and snap three-dimensional and color images.

Mars Perseverance Selfie 2x1
The remote-sensing mast at the end of the rover's robotic arm. NASA/JPL-Caltech

A mission to uncover ancient life on Mars

Perseverance touched down on Mars in February carrying Ingenuity in its belly. The helicopter fully separated from its host on Saturday and is now positioned about 13 feet (nearly 4 meters) away from the rover. Both are in an ancient lake bed called Jezero Crater.

The location is ideal for hunting for alien fossils: NASA scientists suspect that if fossilized microbes exist on Mars, they could be trapped in clay mineral deposits along the crater's dried-up lake bottom, shorelines, and river delta. Perseverance's mission is to examine and collect rocks to see whether that's the case.

Ingenuity, meanwhile, is a technology demonstration: The 4-pound helicopter - roughly the size of a tissue box - will attempt up to five flights, each more difficult than the last.

The first flight will just test whether Ingenuity can successfully get a few feet off the ground, hover for about 30 seconds, then touch back down. If all goes well, the final flight could carry the helicopter over 980 feet (300 meters) of Martian terrain.

ingenuity mars
Ingenuity extends vertically into place after being rotated outward from its horizontal position on March 29. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

To be successful, Ingenuity must fly in Mars' thin atmosphere and survive frigid temperatures for 30 Martian days (about one Earth month). Nighttime temperatures on Mars can plunge as low as negative-130 degrees Fahrenheit.

So far, the helicopter has made it almost a week since it dropped onto the Martian surface. Ingenuity now has to finish testing its sensors and motors before it's ready to fly.

Morgan McFall-Johnsen contributed reporting.

Read the original article on Business Insider

    You don't even have to be a science fan or spaceflight junkie to know about NASA's Mars rovers. It's big news when the space agency sends fancy new hardware to Mars, and you've no doubt heard the names Sojourner, Opportunity, Curiosity, and Perseverance many times by now. What you might not know is how the rovers have evolved over time, particularly with regards to their size. Without anything to provide a sense of scale in the Mars "selfies" that the rovers have sent back over the years it's hard to grasp just how much they've changed. In a new photo from the shiny new Perseverance rover, we're finally provided with something that shows how massive the latest robot really is. In a new rover selfie published by NASA, we get to see the Mars helicopter Ingenuity in the background, and while the perspective of the shot means the helicopter appears even smaller than it actually is, you can easily tell how huge Perseverance looks in comparison. The first NASA rover to make it to Mars was Sojourner, which was one component of the Mars Pathfinder mission. It measured one foot in height and just over two feet long. The Mars Ingenuity helicopter isn't all that different in terms of stature, standing 19 inches tall with a diameter (including the rotors) of 4 feet. Sure, one is an aircraft and the other is a rover, but their footprints are comparable. Looking at this latest image, you can imagine Sojourner taking up roughly the same amount of space on the photo as the helicopter occupies. By comparison, the Perseverance rover looks absolutely massive... and it is. Perseverance (which is roughly the same size as its immediate predecessor, Curiosity) stretches 9-and-a-half feet long and nearly 9 feet wide. Both rovers also stand a whopping 7 feet 3 inches in height. They're both basically the size of a car, while Sojourner was more comparable to a microwave. The rover is currently in a bit of a holding pattern as it waits for the Mars helicopter to carry out its various tests. The NASA team is anticipating that the helicopter will take flight sometime this week, becoming the first manmade aircraft to fly on a planet other than Earth. It's pretty exciting stuff and it will definitely be exciting, but for now, the high-tech rover has to sit and wait for its tiny partner to take the spotlight for a bit. Once the helicopter's tests are done, Perseverance will be cut loose to explore the Jezero impact crater where it landed and hopefully make some interesting discoveries. The flight tests are expected to last roughly 30 days, and NASA will try to use Perseverance as a cameraman to capture the flight(s) and landings while also collecting data from the helicopter itself.

    When you see images from the surface of Mars it looks a lot like deserts here on Earth. It's dry and dusty and barren, and on Earth, we associate that kind of environment with extreme heat. On Mars, things are pretty much the exact opposite. The planet's distance from the Sun combined with its barely-there atmosphere and total lack of surface water or vegetation means that it doesn't hold on to heat very well at all, and leads to frigid surface temperatures. In a new post on NASA's Mars Exploration Program website, the space agency reveals the first temperature readings that its new Perseverance rover sent back. The rover has been on the planet for over a month now, and it's had to endure some ridiculously chilly weather during that time. Never creeping near the freezing mark, the daily temperatures range from a chilly high of -7.6 degrees Fahrenheit (-22C) to a low of -117.4F (-83C). Yeah, you wouldn't want to visit. NASA is very interested in the weather on Mars for some pretty obvious reasons. Crewed missions to the Red Planet have been discussed at length, and while NASA hasn't set any plans in stone, the space agency has kicked around the idea that it may be possible to send humans to the planet sometime in the 2030s. With that in mind, it's incredibly important to understand the climate, and the most vital part of it is temperature. NASA now has three "weather stations" on Mars in different locations. The Mars InSight lander provides temperature and other data, the Curiosity rover can also relay atmospheric conditions and temperature, and now the Perseverance rover offers a third data point whenever the space agency wants to check how the planet's temperatures are shifting. On Perseverance, the atmospheric data is collected by the Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA), which can be powered up whenever NASA wants to collect climate data. MEDA was first fired up on the day after the rover landed and collected information for roughly a half-hour. It has since collected more readings and beamed them back to scientists on Earth as the rover waits for its tiny companion, the Mars helicopter Ingenuity to get started with its flight tests. The rover will spend around a month in the area around the helicopter, providing observations of the aircraft's progress in achieving manmade powered flight on another planet for the first time. Once that's done, the rover will be able to begin its scientific explorations of Mars in earnest and NASA gets to decide what features of the Jezero crater it wants to investigate first. The mission will also include sample collection, with the rover snatching material from the surface and preparing it to be picked up at a later date.

    A remote-powered camera glides through the sunlit, turquoise waters of this corner of the western Indian Ocean, capturing rare footage of what scientists believe is the world’s largest seagrass meadow. Human activity is helping destroy the equivalent of a soccer field of these seagrasses every 30 minutes around the world, according to the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP). "There are a lot of unknowns -- even things as simple as how much seagrass we have," said Oxford University earth observation scientist Gwilym Rowlands, who is helping the Seychelles government map the island nation’s seagrass and estimate how much carbon it stores.

