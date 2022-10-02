A new portrait of King Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate Middleton contains rare royal PDA

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Camilla, the Queen Consort, and King Charles in 2021. Max Mumby/Getty Images

A new royal portrait taken the night before the Queen's funeral on September 19 has been released.

It shows King Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton putting on a united front.

On closer inspection, both royal couples are also engaging in subtle public displays of affection.

A newly released royal portrait of King Charles with Camilla, the Queen Consort, alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton shows both couples engaged in subtle public displays of affection (PDA).

The photograph, taken by long-time royal photographer Chris Jackson, depicts Charles along with his eldest son and their wives, and was shared by the official royal family Instagram account on Saturday.

The image was taken on September 18, the night before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, according to a Buckingham Palace press release shared by Tatler.

According to the release, the portrait was taken ahead of a reception hosted by Charles and Camilla for heads of state and official overseas guests at Buckingham Palace. Those invited included US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

PDAs by royals are not officially restricted, but it is rare to see them engaging in tactile moments with significant others. Instead, most keep to an unwritten rule, preferring to maintain a healthy distance on official business.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who were married for 73 years, famously followed the no-PDA rule and were rarely ever seen holding hands.

But on closer inspection of the new portrait, there are signs that both couples are actually engaging in a PDA. Charles' right arm is looped under Camilla's left arm, and appears to be resting on her back.

Similarly, Kate's right arm seems to be gently placed behind William's back, while he clasps his hands together.

All four royals, who have previously been dubbed the new "fab four," are seen smiling for the camera. They are also each keeping to the morning dress code – Camilla and Kate opted to wear long-sleeved black mourning dresses. Meanwhile, Charles and William coordinated in dark navy blue suits and black ties.

Another understated element about the new portrait is that it actually features three individuals who have held the title of the Prince of Wales.

After Queen Elizabeth II died, several royals in the line of succession had title changes.

Charles automatically became king. His title as the Prince of Wales, which he had held since the age of nine, was given to William. But as the Daily Mirror reports, the royals are standing in front of a painting of King George IV, who inherited the Prince of Wales title in 1762.

