Portrush: Beaches red-flagged for toxic algae risk

Beaches in Portrush have been closed amid concerns about the presence of blue-green algae.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council said inspection of the water in the last 24 hours suggested "there may be the presence" of the potentially toxic bacteria.

People are advised not to swim and keep pets away from the tide line.

Officials from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency are due to take samples for analysis to check levels.

It follows problems earlier in July at Portstewart, Castlerock and Benone, where bathing was also banned for several days.

Sightings were also confirmed at Magilligan Point in County Londonderry on Thursday.

The algae had washed down the Lower Bann River from Lough Neagh, where it is present in levels not seen since the 1970s.

Algal blooms may be green, blue-green or greenish brown and can produce musty, earthy or grassy odours

Natural tidal movement will disperse it along the coastline.

It cannot survive in saltwater but there is a concern that clumps of it may wash up on the shore.

Algal blooms are caused by water pollution and certain weather conditions.

Invasive species like zebra mussels also contribute to the problem by cleaning the water, allowing sunlight to penetrate more deeply and stimulate algal growth.

Anyone seeing anything they suspect might be blue-green algae is urged to report it using the Bloomin' Algae reporting app.