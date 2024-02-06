Portside Pickle to build eight outdoor pickleball courts

Pickleball courts at the Port of Pensacola could soon begin construction.

Warehouse 4 Sports announced Tuesday they are moving forward on the first phase of construction of Portside Pickle.

The developers are focusing first on getting an outdoor area open before renovating the interior of a 1960's former port warehouse building.

Construction on outdoor pickleball courts will begin as soon as the city of Pensacola approves its final plans.

The outdoor space will have eight tournament-size outdoor pickleball courts, a space for outdoor games like cornhole or giant checkers, and a waterfront concessions area with seating and views of Pensacola Bay.

"This is the fastest way and best way for us to put more pickleball courts into the community and build a quality experience for players," developer Rob Fabbro said in a press release.

Warehouse 4 Sports and the city signed an initial 15-year lease in August for the 45,000-square-foot building and surrounding property.

The group hopes to be able to house up to 15 pickleball courts. The indoor space will also allow for the use of multiple sports, including basketball and volleyball, on top of pickleball.

"We have two goals with the Portside Pickle concept," Fabbro said. "First, we want to meet the demand for quality pickleball space. This is the fastest growing sport in the country, and cities everywhere − including here in Pensacola − are trying to accommodate that need."

Fabbro said the focus on the outdoor courts first would serve to activate the waterfront along the Commendencia Slip as a space for people to watch the maritime activity at the Port of Pensacola.

"This can be a genuine experiential destination that showcases our waterfront and some of the great things happening at the Port. Whether you’re playing pickleball or grabbing a drink or bite to eat, you can enjoy the view, watch one of the big ships come in, or catch the American Magic flying across the Bay," Fabbro said. "That’s a pretty cool experience."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Portside Pickle to build eight outdoor pickleball courts