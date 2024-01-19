Portside Solar appeals rejection of massive development plans in Fort Gratiot

Site plans showed Range Power's plans, under Portside Solar, LLC, to construct a 917-acre solar panel development across 17 properties along Metcalf, Cole, Carrigan, State, and Brace roads, in Fort Gratiot. Although the township's planning commission rejected special use permission in November, Portside Solar is appealing the decision in St. Clair County Circuit Court.

The Chicago-based renewal energy company behind the massive solar development rejected by Fort Gratiot last November is appealing the decision in St. Clair County Circuit Court.

But how long it will take to resolve — or if the developer could instead appeal to the Michigan Public Service Commission — remains unclear.

Portside Solar, LLC, the name given to the 900-acre project, filed a claim of appeal on Jan. 9, two months after the township’s planning commission voted down its site plans and a request for special land use to build on largely agricultural land. That included close to 520 acres worth of solar panels over a larger swath of 17 parcels along Brace, Carrigan, Cole, Metcalf, and State roads, as well as underground collection lines and 275 acres for a substation and other amenities in Clyde Township.

After a deluge of public dissent against the proposal at the time, commissioners said the development could be disruptive to the natural setting and quality of life for residents nearby who were not leasing their land to Ranger Power around the area.

In multiple counts, however, Portside Solar alleges the township’s decision violated Portside Solar’s property and constitutional rights, its right to develop, and state and local rules, despite having a plan supported by “competent” and “substantial” evidence they believe “demonstrated a public need for solar farms and clean renewable energy sources.”

“I think everyone expected an appeal, if it was going to be denied, from the applicant, and I think we expected an appeal, had it been approved, from a local group,” said Jorja Baldwin, who consults on planning and zoning for the township. “So, I think it’s always been top of mind that this is one of those cases that municipalities might only see once in somebody’s service time. There have been planning commissioners who’ve never seen something as big as this and that was as controversial and that got people so excited.”

Portside Solar called commissioners’ rejection “arbitrary, discriminatory, capricious, and/or unreasonable" in its claim.

The appeal asks Judge Michael West to reverse Fort Gratiot planning commissioners’ decision and to grant their special land use approval. It also seeks damages over $25,000 to address the outcome and to cover attorneys’ fees.

Toby Valentino, a development manager for Ranger Power, declined to comment this week.

Gary Fletcher, the township’s attorney, said they’d “defend the planning commission’s decision and fight vigorously to have it upheld.” But it was hard to say how long that process would take in circuit court.

“It’s essentially an administrative appeal, although they put other things in the case,” Fletcher said. “And usually what happens is then the parties file briefs, and he or she makes a decision. So, it’s six months.”

Hundreds filled the seating in a room of the Blue Water Convention Center Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, as the Fort Gratiot Planning Commission heard concerns about a proposed solar development. Public comment lasted three hours, and commissioners rejected the project.

Attached to the 36-page appeal are hundreds of pages of other documents, including site plans and project details and full transcripts and planning commission discussion on the proposal.

The latter means West will see the full list of comments from residents voiced last fall.

“Everybody got to have their say, and it was all in the minutes, obviously, of the planning commission meeting," Fletcher added. "Now, it is an appeal, so it’s not like testimony and people voicing their opinion."

Concerns against Ranger Power’s plans ranged from the potential noise and environmental impact of industrial solar to other unknowns about the proposal — largely sourced in skepticism that the company’s representatives attempted to address in community presentation and extensive site plan material.

Then, late last year, state lawmakers signed off on rules that’d transfer final decisions on zoning for renewable energy projects to the three-member Michigan Public Service Commission — a move that’s roused another branch of upset among local residents and officials on the potentiality to lose local control.

Now, a petition to put a proposal to reverse that arrangement before voters is underway, further clouding certainty of any particular outcome for Fort Gratiot residents.

“If (the appeal) court side isn’t successful on the local level, will they then continue on with the Michigan Public Service Commission starting in November when that opens up, when that law actually takes effect, if it’s not overturned by the ballot initiative?” Baldwin said. “So, it feels like everyone is in a holding pattern.”

