Portsmouth 400th presents 'Endeavor' sculpture to city at Bohenko Park

PORTSMOUTH — Sijia Chen’s 24-foot, three-ton stainless steel sculpture “Endeavor” has arrived in the city.

The sculpture is displayed in Bohenko Gateway Park, adjacent to Market Street Extension, visible to all entering Portsmouth from the Market Street or Sarah Mildred Long Bridge gateways.

The sculpture “Endeavor” is presented to the city by Portsmouth NH 400 Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. From left are Assistant Mayor Joanna Kelley, with an original papercut of the design, artist Sijia Chen and Valerie Rochon, managing director of Portsmouth NH 400.

Chen conducted a series of live and virtual visioning sessions to collect residents’ ideas for the iconography to be included in the papercut designs in the final sculpture. The images all connect to Portsmouth’s maritime history, from an Indigenous Peoples’ canoe to a clipper ship to the Albacore submarine. Educational signage at the site will explain the themes and historical context.

“Our ship has come in!" said Valerie Rochon, managing director of Portsmouth NH 400th, which is the city's 2023 quadricentennial celebration committee and commissioned the sculpture.

Rochon credited the project team, led by Ernie Greenslade. She also thanked the city's public works department and site engineers who assisted.

"This iconic sculpture that we are gifting to the city will stand as a reminder of the rich history that has created the vibrancy of the city of Portsmouth today, and that respect for our history will continue to light our way," Rochon said.

The committee and task force volunteers she thanked included Nancy London, Barbara Massar, Judy Miller, Elizabeth Farish, Lennie Mullaney, Nancy Carmer, Tom Watson and Leah Woods.

Portsmouth NH 400th raised close to $150,000 to cover the design, fabrication, transportation, documentation and installation expenses including installation insurance. Lead donors include a gift from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Joseph G. and Jean E. Sawtelle Fund in memory of Joseph G. Sawtelle, Sue and Bob Thoresen, M. Christine Dwyer, The Kane Company, The Dana and Shaula Levenson Family, The Fuller Foundation and Jack and Pam Blalock in memory of L. Richard and Barbara M. Blalock.

Information or to donate: portsmouthnh400.org or email sculpture@portsmouthnh400.org.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth 400th presents 'Endeavor' sculpture at Bohenko Park