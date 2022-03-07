Portsmouth agrees to $11 million settlement with family of man killed in high-speed police chase

The city of Portsmouth will pay $11 million to the family of a man killed last year when a car fleeing police in a high-speed chase struck his vehicle, also permanently disabling his wife.

Attorneys for the family announced the settlement during a press conference Monday, saying the money will be set up in various trust accounts to assist the three children of Calvin Majette and Tamika Pleas. The money will also pay for ongoing medical needs Pleas will have for the rest of her life as a result of the crash, the attorneys said. The couple’s children are 12, 15 and 18.

The settlement came even before a lawsuit was filed, said the family’s legal team, which consisted of lawyers Jeffrey Breit, Kevin Biniazan and Don Scott. The attorneys said they met with City Attorney Burle Stromberg a few times before Stromberg made an offer on behalf of the city. The $11 million represents all the insurance money the city had, Breit said.

The crash occurred on a Saturday morning last March. Majette, 35, and Pleas were driving home from the grocery store when a woman fleeing from police in a Jeep Wrangler ran a stop light at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and California Road and crashed into them, Breit said.

Police said the driver, Ciara Elliott, broadsided the couple’s Chrysler 200 sedan. Majette was killed instantly and Pleas suffered severe injuries, including numerous broken bones, internal bleeding and a traumatic brain injury. All of Pleas’ ribs were broken, her spleen had to be removed, and her frontal brain lobe — responsible for higher cognitive functions such as memory, emotions, impulse control, problem solving, social interaction and motor function — was damaged.

The high-speed chase started after the officer saw Elliott in a store that day and thought he recognized her, Breit said. He waited for her to come out, checked the license plate of her vehicle and discovered she was wanted for various offenses, including forgery, fraud and driving with a suspended license, the attorney said.

The officer attempted to pull her over, but Elliott fled and the pursuit began, reaching speeds of more than 90 miles per hour in a highly populated area, the attorney said.

“You just don’t do something like that unless it’s a hostage situation or something else where people are in immediate danger,” Breit said. “They had her address. They had her license plate. They could have just gone and found her later.”

Stromberg and other city officials recognized the officer had acted recklessly and “wanted to come forward to take care of this family,” Scott said. They also realized a jury could decide to award a lot more, Breit said.

Portsmouth city officials could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

Elliott and her passenger were also injured in the crash. Elliott was charged with involuntary manslaughter and pleaded guilty last month. She’s scheduled to be sentenced April 18.

Pleas has a sister who is a registered nurse and who has been helping to care for the family since the crash. Part of the settlement money is being used to buy a house big enough for the sister to live with them, the attorneys said.

“This family sadly will never be the same again,” Biniazan said. “Not only did these children lose their father, they lost the mother they knew. She will never be the same again.”

