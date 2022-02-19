Portsmouth building raided in connection with outlaw motorcycle gang

Local agencies raided the suspected clubhouse of an outlaw motorcycle gang in Portsmouth after the arrest of an alleged high-ranking member.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, aided by the Portsmouth and Chesapeake police departments and state and federal officers, executed two search warrants Friday at an address in the 2600 block of Elliot Avenue in Portsmouth.

Banners, plaques, patches and clothing depicting the Wheels of Soul Outlaw Motorcycle Gang logo were found inside the building, the search warrant detailed. Authorities also found security cameras and associated electronic devices.

The Wheels of Soul Outlaw Motorcycle Gang has chapters across as many as 25 states throughout the country and conducts drug deals, trafficking in stolen goods, extortion and weapons trafficking, authorities said.

The raid came less than three months after the arrest of Isle of Wight resident Ronald Matthews, who investigators say is the vice president of the Portsmouth chapter of Wheels of Soul. Matthews was arrested in December and charged with 12 felonies, including participation in prohibited street gang activity.

During a December search of Matthew’s residence and storage unit, large amounts of marijuana and an “extensive cache” of weapons were found.

“It was this material and other items recovered that led us to this point of the investigation where two additional search warrants were executed in Portsmouth,” said Capt. Tommy Potter of the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office.

