Portsmouth to close High-Hanover parking garage main entrance for 3 months

PORTSMOUTH — The main entrance of the city's High-Hanover parking garage will close for three months beginning in early January due to the garage's renovation project.

Fleet Street will be the primary entrance and exit during this phase of the project. Longer than normal exit times are expected.

Included in the main entrance work are access and efficiency improvements to the exit lanes, new payment software and equipment, and new pay-on-foot kiosks like those at the city's Foundry Place garage.

Portsmouth's High-Hanover parking garage is in the midst of a renovation project.

Due to the relocation of the parking attendant's office during this time, the electric vehicle charging will be unavailable while the main entrance is being upgraded. Alternative charging stations remain at Foundry Garage and the lower lot at City Hall.

Information and detailed timeline with updates: portsnh.co/HanoverGarage.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth parking garage main entrance closing for 3 months