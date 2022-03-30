Portsmouth couple arrested for child related sex offenses

Mar. 29—PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced that his office responded to a domestic violence call on Saturday, March 26, 2022, that resulted in Andrea Crager being charged with domestic violence against a family member.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that on Monday, March 28, 2022, Crager was released on bond and requested an escort to her house to obtain some belongings. During this escort, deputies received information of a possible sexual assault involving a minor.

Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel and the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim Unit were contacted, resulting in Sergeant Conkel responding to the location for further investigation. The investigation revealed that a juvenile female had been having sexual conduct with an adult male for over a year.

Scioto County Children Services was contacted and responded. Two juvenile children were removed from the residence and placed into the care of Children Services. A juvenile female was first transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center, then transferred to Adena Health Systems, in Chillicothe, for treatment.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that the quick arrest was the direct result of his office working jointly with the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office and Scioto County Children Services.

Arrested was Nathaniel L. Fodge, age 37, of 961 Main St., Portsmouth, Ohio. Fodge was charged with one count of Sexual Battery, a felony of the 3rd degree, one count of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a felony of the 3rd degree, and one count of Child Endangerment, a felony of the 3rd degree. Fodge is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $150,000.00 bond.

Also arrested was Andrea D. Crager, age 37, of 961 Main St., Portsmouth, Ohio. Crager has been charged with one count of Complicity to Sexual Battery, a felony of the 3rd degree, one count of Complicity to Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a felony of the 3rd degree, and one count

of Child Endangerment, a felony of the 3rd degree. Crager is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $150,000.00 bond.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that will result in more charges being presented to the grand jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091