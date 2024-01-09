Portsmouth Custom House, home to Book & Bar, listed for sale for $5.8 million.

PORTSMOUTH — The landmark Custom House has been put up for sale, less than two years after being purchased by a New Hampshire real estate development and investment company.

Book & Bar is among 12 tenants occupying the historic 40 Pleasant St. property recently listed for $5.79 million through the Boulos Company. Others include 5 Thai Bistro, Great Island Realty and Kimberly Sarah Photography, a pet portraiture company.

Current owner Ben Kelley, principal of Kelley Family Properties, acquired the three-and-a-half-story downtown granite building for $4.9 million in a July 2022 off-market deal.

Ben Kelley, principal of Kelley Family Properties, and his company are selling the iconic Custom House in downtown Portsmouth for $5.79 million after purchasing it in July 2022.

The company has moved tenants into the building’s second and third floors and completed a series of renovations to the building’s interior in the last 18 months, including repointing the building, securing its chimneys and updating its upper floors, Kelley said. But Kelley Family Properties’ recent purchase of 70-plus multifamily units in the greater Concord area has forced it to reevaluate its property portfolio and led to the Custom House being listed, according to Kelley.

“We are in the industry of real estate investing, so sometimes it just makes sense to sell something,” Kelley said.

The city last assessed the building just shy of $3.4 million, according to property records.

Local historian J. Dennis Robinson wrote previously a former iteration of the Custom House and a post office were located at the corner of Daniel and Penhallow streets. The current structure at the Pleasant Street and State Street intersection was built in 1860.

Library of Congress records show the post office used to be located on the building’s first floor, while the third floor operated as a courtroom with the judge’s lobby, the grand jury and commissioner’s room, an office for the district attorney and the lawyer’s consultation room. The second floor housed the court clerk’s office, the court marshal’s room, the judge’s library and the judge’s room.

“We did most of the renovations we were hoping to,” Kelley said. “We got it fully stabilized. The third floor is fully occupied. The second floor is fully occupied. We did a number of historic renovations and updates throughout. That was our goal.”

“We can put the building up for sale but it's not one we’re sad to hold onto either. It performs and it's stable,” he added. “We’re happy to see it flourishing and operating as it should be.”

Multiple businesses on the ground floor of the Custom House have signed leases through 2027.

“Those leases all certainly would remain in place,” Kelley said, if the building is sold.

In fiscal year 2023, the real estate taxes on the building were over $51,400, per the Boulos Company’s listing. The building, marketed as a “downtown investment opportunity,” is located on a 0.26-acre lot and resides in the city’s Character District 5 zoning district.

“It’s really the location and the construction. You just don’t see this type of construction, certainly in downtown Portsmouth, or really anywhere. You could never really duplicate this,” Boulos Company principal broker and partner Kent White said of the Custom House. “It’s not often when you have a really good investment become available in downtown Portsmouth. This is just a very unique opportunity for anyone who's looking to own a historic property that is in the premier location of downtown Portsmouth.”

A signed non-disclosure agreement is required for interested parties to be given a copy of the offering memorandum.

