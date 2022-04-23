🌱 Portsmouth Daily: Shop Moves; Gender Pay Compared; Busy Summer?

Hey, people of Portsmouth! It's me again, Tony Schinella, your host of the Portsmouth Daily.

Chamber Collaborative Of Greater Portsmouth: Wentworth-Douglass Opens New Occupational Health Program (Portsmouth Patch) Seacoast Summer Outlook: 'One of the Busiest Summers We've Had' (Seacoast Current) 2 finalists named in Portsmouth High School principal search; public forum set for May 3 (Seacoastonline.com) No Tinder Swindlers Here: You Are Very Unlikely to Get Catfished in NH (wokq.com) Adored Portsmouth, NH, Bahn Mi Shop Moving to a Snazzy Location (wokq.com) Food, toys and donations needed: Ways to help in your community (Foster's Daily Democrat) Great Bay Community College’s 76th Commencement Scheduled For May 14 (Press Release Desk) Restaurant Week kickoff celebrates 'prevailing over the pandemic' (Seacoastonline.com) 🌱 Portsmouth Daily: Vandalism At Shipyard; Arts Updates; And More (Patch) Very few women among top-paid employees in Seacoast cities. Here are all the numbers. (Foster's Daily Democrat)

Portsmouth Public Library (NH): "Happy Earth Day, one and all! Behold: Mr. Rose’s eighth grade science class, who spent this beautiful morning picking up a disturbing amount of trash around our neighborhood. Our heroes! We thanked these young scholars with library stick..." (Facebook)

Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire: "In a recent article, J. Dennis Robinson tells the story of how a UNH student inspired one of America’s first “race films” and why we are still talking about it today. Albert Johnston Jr. was 16 when he found out he was Black. His fair-sk..." (Facebook)

Strawbery Banke Museum: "Check out these darling heritage-breed ducklings from Yellow House Farm, Barrington, NH (sound on). 🦆🐥 Learn more about heritage-breed waterfowl, piglets, lambs, kids, calves, and more at Baby Animals: Heritage Breeds at the Banke! Thi..." (Facebook)

Seacoast Eat Local: "Big smiles on this Earth Day in celebration of how local food brings us closer to the land and each other! 🌎 Whether you are a grower, producer, chef, service provider, supporter, volunteer and/or eater -- thank you for caring for our l..." (Facebook)

Strawbery Banke Museum: "Strawbery Banke is thrilled to recognize Portwalk Place as an annual corporate partner. Portwalk Place, offering the convenience and lifestyle of downtown apartment living in Portsmouth, supports the Museum's operations, programs, and nu..." (Facebook)

Blue Ocean Society for Marine Conservation: "Happy Earth Day! Stop by Seacoast Science Center to grab supplies to do a beach cleanup! We also have a public beach cleanup at 2 PM today at Old Orchard Beach, Maine, in partnership with Maine Conservation Voters. #EarthDay" (Facebook)

The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth: "Help the Ukrainian Donation Drive! Details in post. Thanks to Calling All Cargo Moving & Storage for donating packing supplies, Ben for live-lying up the photo and Flatbread Company Portsmouth for pitching in with pizza for workers tomor..." (Facebook)

Portsmouth Public Library (NH): "Chloe and Tillie will be holding court this coming Saturday, April 23 👑 📕 👑Emerging readers are invited to share a story with these certified reading dogs! Starting at 10 AM, 15 minute reading spots will be available first come first ..." (Facebook)

Cisco Brewers Portsmouth 5K: "Happy Friday! We are excited to announce that the one-and-only Truffle will be returning to our event in 2022 - playing post-race on Sunday, May 29th from 11am-2pm! So while you taste buds will be dazzled by Cisco Brewers Portsmouth cate..." (Facebook)

The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth: "It’s on! Thanks, Seacoastonline.com and Foster's Daily Democrat! 🗞PORTSMOUTH - Servers passed alligator meatballs and deviled eggs, bartenders shook up original cocktails, and attendees were just happy to be back at such a familiar even..." (Facebook)

Seacoast Outright: "FRIDAY NIGHTS, 7PM, YOUTH GROUP Seacoast Outright in-person youth meets every Friday at 7 pm. 📍 South Church, 292 State St Portsmouth, NH 03801 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Middle/High School, ages 12-19 😷 COVID-19 protocols can be found on our website #Y..." (Facebook)

The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth: "We welcomed Spring 2022 Restaurant Week Portsmouth & the Seacoast on April 20. We are so pleased to share in the celebration of good tastes and great presentation from 31 of our Seacoast’s participating restaurants! ***Visit RestaurantWe..." (Facebook)

The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth: "Ben VanCamp, chief collaborator and president of the Chamber Collaborative, senses a lot of pent-up demand that can be let loose for both locals and visitors to the Seacoast. He ticked off events coming up in Prescott Park, which kicks o..." (Facebook)

Krempels Center: "Stay up-to-date on all April Happenings at Krempels Center in our latest e-newsletter! Click here: https://conta.cc/3Ovl7aY" (Facebook)

Portsmouth Historical Society: "Imaginations are running wild at the Museum Shop! Stop by and check out some of the fun and imaginative merchandise just in time for the exhibition." (Facebook)

Seacoast Outright: "Happy Earth Day! 🌎 Discover how you can reduce your carbon footprint. http://ow.ly/Uthu50ItiSo #YouBeYou #HappyEarthDay #EarthDay2022" (Facebook)

PPMtv - Portsmouth Public Media: "Congratulations to our Executive Director, Chad Cordner on his three Emmy nominations for his recent work. We hope you take home the gold!🏆🏆🏆" (Facebook)

Portsmouth Historical Society: "Don't forget, JPJ celebration this weekend!" (Facebook)

Celebrate Paul Jones' Victory with Us (April 24)

National Hug A Plumber Day (April 25)

Healthy Kids Day Celebration Exeter Area YMCA (April 30)

Wanted Comic Books (Details)

Donate Original Art to Lincoln METCO and Downsize for Diversity! (Details)

